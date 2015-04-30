Cops investigate theft of 252 batteries from school buses in Oceanside

Nassau police are investigating the theft of an estimated $25,000 worth of school bus batteries from buses parked in an Oceanside storage lot, Nassau County police said.

The larceny at Baumann Bus Co., 460 Brown Court, occurred sometime between April 9 and Thursday, police said.

In all, 252 batteries were removed from 84 buses -- three per bus, police said.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.