Cops: Inwood man poured powder in gas tank

An Inwood man faces burglary and criminal mischief charges after he stole a woman's car keys and poured a powder into her car's gas tank Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

Ever Marroquin, 20, of 121 Doughty Blvd., Apt. 3, was arguing with a 39-year-old woman, police said, and entered her apartment on Stanley Street without permission.

Marroquin first damaged the electrical circuit box in the apartment, then took a set of car keys, police said. Then, while outside of the building, he poured a "white powdery substance in the gas tank of the victim's vehicle."

Police said the damage to the apartment and vehicle was about $1,200.

In a news release police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the alleged victim and the suspect.

Marroquin was arrested and is charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.