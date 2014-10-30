Cops: Lawrence supermarket worker called in bomb threats to her store

A Lawrence supermarket worker was arrested after making three bomb threats to her store -- and then telling a fellow employee about it in the break room, police said Thursday.

Kristal Huff-Rivers, 20, of Manhattan, called her employer, Brach's Supermarket, three times on Wednesday, each time telling the person who answered: "There's a bomb in the building, evacuate."

Police said Huff-Rivers then told another employee during a conversation in the supermarket break room that she had called in bomb threats to the store. A police spokeswoman said Huff-Rivers made all three of the calls on Wednesday, but did not know where the calls were made.

Huff-Rivers, of 182 South St., was arrested Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. in Lawrence without incident, police said.

She was charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident and arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead. Her bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Department.