Cops: LI teacher arrested, endangered girl

A music teacher in the Locust Valley school district has been told to stay home and not contact students after Nassau police said he had "inappropriate contact" with a third-grade girl.

Nassau County police said John E. Benstock, 47, of Laurel Place in Bayville, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Special Victims Section on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was released on his own recognizance, police said. Calls to his listed phone number Tuesday were not returned.

The inappropriate contact took place while Benstock was working with five youngsters at Bayville Intermediate School on April 26, according to Det. Sgt. Robert Matedero of the department's Special Victims Section.

The students included boys and girls, he said, all in the third grade and about 8 years old.

The victim told her parents of the incident that night and the parents notified the school the next day, police said.

The school informed police the following day, he said.

Matedero said that this was Benstock's first arrest, but when asked if he believed Benstock might have been involved in earlier incidents, he said, "Yes, I do. That's why I previously stated this is an ongoing investigation."

Matedero said Benstock has worked as a private music tutor, and he said he hoped families who have employed Benstock would speak with their children and "get back to us if there is anything the police department should be made aware of."

He said parents with concerns should call his unit at 516-573-4022.