Cops looking for suspected phone robbers in Elmont

Police are looking for two robbers, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, who attacked a man walking along a street in Elmont early Sunday evening, stealing his iPhone.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Hoffman Avenue.

Nassau County police said the victim, whose identity was not released, had his phone to his ear when the two robbers approached -- and one slapped the phone from his hand, while the other grabbed it and ran.

The victim was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.