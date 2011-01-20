Long IslandNassau

Cops: Man aimed to enter court with gun

By BILL MASONbill.mason@newsday.com

A Queens man tried to enter a Nassau court building Thursday morning with a loaded handgun in his briefcase, police said.

Benjamin Forero, 56, of 87-07 35th Ave., Jackson Heights, was arrested at the Nassau County Family Court building at 1200 Old Country Rd., in Westbury and charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon. No one was injured.

Forero placed his briefcase, as required, in the X-ray machine at a building security point at 10:35 a.m., police said, and a State Court officer determined that it contained a handgun.

Information as to why Forero was at the court building was not released by Nassau police. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in First District Court, Hempstead.

