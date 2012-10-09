Cops: Man approached girl, 11, in Baldwin

Nassau County police said they are investigating a Monday morning encounter in Baldwin between an 11-year-old girl and an unidentified man who attempted to persuade the girl to go with him.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was not injured. Police said she was approached by the man about 8:20 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Clinton Place. The man -- described as about 35 to 40 years old with bushy eyebrows, a birthmark or mole next to his right eye and hair on his chin -- was driving a white van with damage to the passenger side door, police said. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Central Avenue.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Calls can remain anonymous.