Cops: Man arrested in Merrick home burglary

A Virginia man was arrested Friday night in the attempted theft of a safe during a break-in at a Merrick home, Nassau County police said.

Donald P. Smith, 45, of Newport News, Va., is charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

Smith is to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm on Clubhouse Road about 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

Upon arrival, they found a Chevy Cruze blocking a neighbor's driveway. Its door was open and a large safe sat on the front seat, police said.

After hearing glass breaking in the rear of the house, officers saw Smith running from behind some bushes and jumping into Merrick Bay to avoid capture, police said.

As he got out of the water, Smith attempted to prevent arrest by flailing his arms and kicking his legs, police said.

Police said Smith was in possession of the Chevy's car key.