Cops: Man arrested with fake FBI identification

A Hicksville man was arrested in East Meadow on Saturday morning, after he pretended to be in the FBI, police said.

Nassau County police said 911 received a call around 4 a.m. about a man displaying FBI identification, while conducting a vehicle stop in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 2138 Hempstead Tpke.

When police arrived, they saw Gagandeep Singh, 19, of 9 Laura Dr., standing by a gray Honda with four people seated inside, police said. Police said Singh then sat in his 2007 BMW, which was parked next to the Honda, with the engine running.

Police said he had stopped the Honda, produced a fake FBI identification card and asked the 21-year-old female driver to get out of the car and open the trunk, which he searched.

Police said Singh had two New York State drivers' licenses bearing his name and two different dates of birth and a fake FBI identification card.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Singh was charged with first degree criminal impersonation, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, driving while intoxicated, two counts of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Singh will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.