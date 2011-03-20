Cops: Man barricades himself in LI home

An unidentified man who police said barricaded himself in a Westbury home Sunday for several hours with his 13-year-old son and another man has surrendered.

Nassau County police said the man walked out of the house at about 5:45 p.m. after releasing his son and an unidentified 26-year-old man a short time before.

Det. Lt. Kevin Smith said there were reports the man had a gun but it was unclear whether that was the case. No one was injured during the standoff, Smith said.

"It doesn't appear to us the child's life was in danger," Smith said.

The standoff started shortly after police received a call of a domestic dispute at a home on Park Street in Westbury, officials said.

A woman living with her 13-year-old son at the residence got in a dispute with the suspect, the boy's father, Smith said.

The man had taken the boy out for the day as part of a custody agreement on Saturday, but when the woman returned that night, the man was in the house, violating the agreement, Smith said. He stayed the night in his son's room and the dispute escalated Sunday morning and spilled onto the front yard, Smith said. The woman remained outside the house, Smith said, while the man took his son back inside. Police responded soon afterward, Smith said.

The department's elite tactical unit, the Bureau of Special Operations, was on the scene and police sharpshooters were visible on the roof of a business on Carman Avenue near where it intersects with Park.

Police blocked of a section of the neighborhood bordered by Carman, Stewart and Pleasant avenues until the situation was resolved late Sunday afternoon and the man was taken into custody, police said.

No information on charges the man may face was available.