Cops: Man charged in Franklin Square break-ins

A Franklin Square man broke into five houses in a little more than a two-week span, including four homes in his own hamlet, making off with jewelry, cash and prescription medicine, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Christopher Pettey, 28, of 303 Ribbon St., was arrested Tuesday and is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Pettey burglarized four Franklin Square homes and another in West Hempstead between Aug. 4 and Aug 20., including two in one day.

On Aug. 20, Pettey broke into a Rintin Street home in Franklin Square and fled without proceeds when he was confronted by the homeowner, police said. He also broke into a Baldwin Drive home in West Hempstead the same day and fled again without proceeds when seen by the homeowner, police said.

Each of his other break-ins were in Franklin Square, police said, on Aug. 10 on Claflin Boulevard; Aug. 8 on Propp Avenue; and Aug. 4 on Ribbon Street, police said.