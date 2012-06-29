Cops: Man flees police, hits patrol cars

An Amityville man was charged with assault and reckless endangerment after he led police on a pursuit that started when a Highway Patrol officer pulled him over Thursday night for driving erratically on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The suspect rammed several police vehicles in his attempt to evade arrest, and injured one officer, Nassau County police said.

Earl Perry, 26, of Cedar Road, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. in Mineola and charged with assault and reckless endangerment after the pursuit, which started on the LIE in Syosset, police said.

Police said they first pulled Perry over at the expressway's Exit 40 after he was seen driving erratically in a 2008 Toyota, heading west. When officers learned that Perry was driving with a suspended license and suspended plates, he drove off and exited the LIE, taking Jericho Turnpike westbound, police said.

He drove through several red lights, striking a police vehicle at Jay Court and Jericho Turnpike before turning around and driving away eastbound on the turnpike, the police said.

Twice, Perry put his vehicle in reverse and hit police cars, and then he tried to escape on foot, police said.

Third Precinct officers assisted the Highway Patrol in arresting Perry.

One officer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released for neck and back injuries, police said.

Perry faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment, and numerous violations of state vehicle and traffic law, police said.

He was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court, Hempstead.