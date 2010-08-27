Cops: Man in pink jumpsuit tries to hold up Lynbrook store
Blondes may have more fun, but they don't always get what they want.
A blond-wigged man in a pink jumpsuit carrying an off-white handbag walked into a stationery store in Lynbrook on Thursday afternoon, flashed a silver handgun - and announced he was robbing the place, police said.
All he got was a Gatorade - the befuddled clerk couldn't open the cash register.
"They were having trouble with their machines yesterday," said Det. Lt. Mike Fleming, the commanding officer of the Elmont-based Fifth Squad detectives, who are investigating.
The robbery took place at the C & R Stationery store on Union Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday, police said.
It was then the man - and police said it was a man in his mid-20s wearing the wig - walked into the store, displayed the handgun and demanded money.
"He kept his gun inside the purse until he announced the robbery," Fleming said Friday outside the store in a curbside news conference.
With the clerk unable to open the cash register, the man grabbed a Gatorade and bolted out the door, running north on Union.
"Although his disguise was comical, cross dressing as a woman, he did have the potential for violence," Fleming said. He added, "Despite his disguise he was a very serious threat to this young lady."
The Pink Bandit joins the ranks of robbers in the metro area who have tacked wacky elements onto their crimes - from one wearing a Darth Vader costume to rob a Setauket bank to another bank robber, in New York City, who brandished a flower bouquet.
"This guy, his efforts were rather notable," Fleming said. "He did a good job of distracting people from his features by pretending to be a woman."
With John Valenti