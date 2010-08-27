Cops: Man in pink jumpsuit tries to hold up Lynbrook store

Blondes may have more fun, but they don't always get what they want.

A blond-wigged man in a pink jumpsuit carrying an off-white handbag walked into a stationery store in Lynbrook on Thursday afternoon, flashed a silver handgun - and announced he was robbing the place, police said.

All he got was a Gatorade - the befuddled clerk couldn't open the cash register.

"They were having trouble with their machines yesterday," said Det. Lt. Mike Fleming, the commanding officer of the Elmont-based Fifth Squad detectives, who are investigating.

The robbery took place at the C & R Stationery store on Union Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was then the man - and police said it was a man in his mid-20s wearing the wig - walked into the store, displayed the handgun and demanded money.

"He kept his gun inside the purse until he announced the robbery," Fleming said Friday outside the store in a curbside news conference.

With the clerk unable to open the cash register, the man grabbed a Gatorade and bolted out the door, running north on Union.

"Although his disguise was comical, cross dressing as a woman, he did have the potential for violence," Fleming said. He added, "Despite his disguise he was a very serious threat to this young lady."

The Pink Bandit joins the ranks of robbers in the metro area who have tacked wacky elements onto their crimes - from one wearing a Darth Vader costume to rob a Setauket bank to another bank robber, in New York City, who brandished a flower bouquet.

"This guy, his efforts were rather notable," Fleming said. "He did a good job of distracting people from his features by pretending to be a woman."

With John Valenti