Cops: Man robbed of iPhone at gunpoint

First Squad detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint Tuesday in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

At about 11 a.m., a man, 28, was standing on Cedar Street when a burgundy sport utility vehicle with Massachusetts license plates pulled up next to him, police said. A man got out of the passenger side of the SUV, showed a silver handgun and took the other man's iPhone.

The suspect, who wore a gray scarf that covered his face, got back into the SUV, which was driven away, westbound on Cedar Street, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.