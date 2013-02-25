Cops: Man said he stole $100G in jewels, cash from mom

A 46-year-old Plainview man was arrested and charged with drunken driving, larcenies and other violations after officers found him unconscious in his car in the middle of an intersection in Westbury early Sunday -- and he said he stole more than $100,000 in jewelry and money from his elderly mother, police said.

Paul Hannwacker, of Roxbury Avenue, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, six counts of second-degree forgery, six counts of first-degree falsifying of business records, first-degree identity theft, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic law violations. He was arraigned Sunday on the drunken driving-related charges, police said.

Hannwacker is scheduled for arraignment on the other charges Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said that officers first arrested Hannwacker after finding him in his car, which was stopped at a 45-degree angle in the intersection of Old Country Road and Rockaway Avenue in Westbury at 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Hannwacker was intoxicated and said he also was in possession of narcotics for which he did not have a valid prescription.

During a subsequent interview with Hannwacker, police said he made statements "indicating he had stolen a Target Visa card" from, his 85-year-old mother "in order to obtain cash to support his addiction to drugs." Later, police said, Hannwacker also told investigators he had stolen more than $100,000 from his elderly mother -- in jewelry and in funds from her bank accounts -- over the course of two years.