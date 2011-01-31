Cops: Man shot in face in Freeport

A 49-year-old man was shot in the face during an attempted robbery Sunday in Freeport, but escaped with only a superficial wound, Nassau County police said.

In an early Monday news release, police said the incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. just off Babylon Turnpike. Police are still searching for the gunman who shot the unidentified victim. The would-be robber fled without any proceeds and was last seen on foot on Lessing Place.

The victim exited his business through a side door and had just entered his car parked in a lot alongside the building, police said, when the would-be robber, armed with a silver handgun, approached, pointed the gun at him and demanded he get out of the car, police said.

The victim said he didn't have any money, then heard "a small pop" and felt pain in his right cheek, police said. The suspect then fled onto Bedford Avenue, police said, before running south onto Lessing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police called "a superficial wound to his cheek."

Police are now searching for the gunman, described as being about 5-foot-7 with a thin build wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark mask which covered his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.