Cops: Man shot in legs at Levittown nightclub
Someone shot a man in both legs early Saturday as he left Industry Night Club in Levittown, Nassau County police said.
Someone drove the victim, 29, to a hospital in a car. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 4:40 a.m. at the club, 2686 Hempstead Turnpike.
A man who was with two or three others shot the victim and fled, police said.
In May 2010, a teenager was fatally stabbed and another injured during a brawl in a parking lot behind the nightclub, police said.
Jovany Huddleston, 23, used a pocket knife to stab Bryant Nunez in the abdomen and Rainero Ramirez in the neck, police said.
Nunez, 19, of Brentwood, died at a hospital.
Huddleston pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges last June, and his attorney at the time, Dana Grossblatt of Jericho, said his client had acted in self-defense.