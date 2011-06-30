Cops: Man test drove cycle, then stole it

A Hempstead man first took a Yamaha motorcycle for a test drive Wednesday night and then used a handgun to steal it from its owner, Nassau County police said.

Chadd Williams, 23, of 112 Emory St., faces charges of robbery, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon after he swiped the 2005 cycle from the owner, a 19-year-old man, on East Marshall Street in Hempstead at 8:21 p.m., police said.

After pulling a handgun on the owner, Williams drove off with the cycle, police said.

A short time later, police said, Williams got into an altercation with Shaun Hinson, 24, of Hempstead, on Nassau Road in Roosevelt.

First Precinct officers responded, and Williams ran off, eluding them. At the same time, officers at the scene discovered Hinson, of 177 Rutland Rd., Hempstead, was wanted by Third Precinct detectives on an unrelated charge and he was arrested, police said.

Williams found on Rose Street in Roosevelt after a search that included the aviation unit, emergency services and narcotics and vice squad detectives, police said.

Police said no handgun was recovered and there were no injuries.

Hinson was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both Williams and Hinson are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.