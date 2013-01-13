Cops: Man used counterfeit cash at mall

A Brooklyn man was arrested Friday night for trying to pass fake money at a store in Roosevelt Field mall -- then struggling with a police officer, Nassau County police said.

Daniel Lyte, 19, made a purchase at Gymboree in the mall at 630 Old Country Rd. using counterfeit cash about 8:30 p.m. before he tried to flee from an officer who responded to a 911 call, police said.

While Lyte and the officer struggled on the floor, Lyte tried to tear up the counterfeit money still in his hands, police said. After he was placed under arrest, officers found several more counterfeit bills and fraudulent credit cards in Lyte's possession, police said.

No one was injured in the scrum, police said.

Lyte was charged with several crimes including criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

Police said he was arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead. Information on his appearance was not immediately available.