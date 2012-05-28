Cops: Man was driving drunk in stolen car

A man driving in the oncoming lanes of traffic on Austin Boulevard was arrested early Monday and charged with driving while intoxicated and several other crimes, Nassau County police said.

Nassau County Highway Patrol officers spotted Ivan Martinez, 29, of 14 Ribbon St. in Franklin Square, driving north about 12:53 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the line between of Island Park and Long Beach, county police said.

Officers stopped the car, a 2012 Kia which turned out to be stolen, and determined that Martinez was under the influence of alcohol, the statement said.

Martinez was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving and "numerous vehicle and traffic law violations," the statement said.