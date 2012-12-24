Cops: Masked man with knife robs East Meadow store

A masked man robbed an East Meadow convenience store Sunday at knifepoint, Nassau County police said.

First Squad detectives said a man wearing a black ski mask and flashing a silver knife approached the north-side window of The Barn at 2805 N. Jerusalem Rd. at about 7:19 p.m.

The man demanded money from the clerk, a 26-year-old man, and gave him a plastic bag. The clerk put an unspecified amount of cash in the plastic bag, and the suspect ran westbound on North Jerusalem and then westbound on Oxford Place.

Police said the suspect was seen getting into an older model two-door black Infiniti G35, which continued westbound on Oxford Place.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.