Cops: Masked men rob Franklin Square store

Police are searching for two men who robbed an AT&T store on Hempstead Turnpike at gunpoint Monday night in Franklin Square.

Both robbers wore bandanas covering their faces, Nassau County police said. One had a silver revolver, the other a black handgun. During the robbery, police said the two forced a 20-year-old store employee into the storage office, where they ordered him to lay on the floor as the stole cell phones, iPads and cash, police said.

The store is located at 995 Hempstead Turnpike.

The robbery occurred at 8:54 p.m., police said.

Following the robbery, police said the two men fled through a rear door and into a vehicle. No other employees were present at the time.

No one was injured.

Police said the robber with the silver revolver was about 6-foot tall and wore a dark blue hoodie and a black bandana.

They said the other robber was about 5-foot-6 and wore a brown hoodie and a bandana.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.