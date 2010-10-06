Cops: Massapequa caterer target of bridal thief

As Kristy DiMascio Finnegan and Don Finnegan cut their wedding cake at a Massapequa banquet hall last month, an uninvited guest crept into the bridal suite and swiped four envelopes stuffed with $2,500 in cash originally intended for tips and staff, police said.

By the time Kristy Finnegan noticed the envelopes were gone, her dream wedding day had turned into a nightmare.

"We didn't even get to do the last dance," she said. "My whole last hour was ruined."

The Finnegans' Sept. 11 wedding and two others subsequently at the Riviera at Massapequa were "crashed" by Kevin Sigillo, 35, of Massapequa, police said.

Sigillo was arrested Saturday, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hall co-owner Jim Karras said the suspect was dressed in a green-tinted suit, sage shirt and silver tie.

"He's what I would call the ultimate wedding crasher," said Karras, noting that a bartender recognized the suspect as a man who ordered drinks - Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch and a Heineken beer - at a wedding on Sept. 25, where one of the alleged burglaries took place.

Sigillo faces three counts of third-degree burglary and was being held at Nassau County jail on $30,000 bond. An attorney could not be located, and jail officials said Sigillo was unreachable.

Kristy Finnegan, who lives in Turnersville, N.J., with her husband, a Merrick native, says the cash in the envelopes was to pay for the DJ, the limousine driver and to tip Riviera staff.

She said she left the envelopes in her bridal suite for safekeeping, returning throughout the night to check on her belongings.

At 11 p.m., she left the suite once more to cut her wedding cake. When she returned, her bag was emptied onto the floor. Jewelry and a pair of expensive sunglasses were still there. "The first thing I looked for were the envelopes, and they were gone," she said.

Police arrived and the wedding quickly fell apart, she said. "I had the cops questioning everybody as they were leaving," she said.

Finnegan, who said she doesn't remember seeing the accused, says she hopes her story will inspire other brides to stay vigilant.

Karras said Sigillo never worked for the Riviera.