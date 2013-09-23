Cops: Mechanic scammed employer out of $15,000

A mechanic at a South Farmingdale auto repair shop was arrested after he scammed his employer of $15,000, Nassau County police said Monday.

Shaune Rooks, 44, of 400 Stratford Lane, Apt. 79, Middletown, worked at BMT Automotive and ordered parts on the company's business account, police said. After installing the parts on customers' vehicles on several days, Rooks demanded to be paid in cash, police said.

He issued a billing statement to the customers of the vehicles but then voided the invoice in the business' computer system, police said.

The loss for BMT Automotive was in excess of $15,000, police said.

Rooks, who surrendered to Second Squad detectives early Monday, is charged with grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.