Cops: Melville man stole money in bad check scam

A Melville man faces a grand larceny charge after depositing bad checks and allegedly causing an East Meadow bank to lose $249,000, Nassau County police said.

Police said Andrew Napoli, 68, of Hill Tree Ct., surrendered to the Crimes Against Property Squad on Tuesday at about 6:51 a.m.

Napoli allegedly deposited checks totaling $218,000 from a Signature bank account into a TD Bank in East Meadow between Oct. 31 and Nov. 23, 2011, police said.

The Signature bank account on which the checks were drawn had insufficient funds. Because the deposits were automatically applied to business loans, the TD Bank is claiming losses of $249,000, including $31,000 in administrative fees, police said.

Napoli is scheduled to be arraigned at Tuesday First District Court in Hempstead.