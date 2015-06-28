Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sunrise Highway, cops say

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on Sunrise Highway in Baldwin, police said.

The crash happened about 2:50 p.m. at Central Avenue when Nassau County police said the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a vehicle and came to rest in the westbound lanes. Sunrise Highway was temporarily closed for the investigation.

A 71-year-old woman driving her 2010 Dodge Journey east on Sunrise Highway made a left turn, heading north on Central, when a 20-year-old man driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the Dodge, police said.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from his bike in the crash and suffered multiple trauma injuries, police said. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the Dodge was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Neither driver was identified.

Both the motorcycle and the Dodge were impounded for safety checks.