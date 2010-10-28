Cops: N. Massapequa woman drove drunk with son

A North Massapequa woman was driving drunk with her 12-year-old son in the car when she was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

Now Joanne Col, 39, of New York Drive, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law in addition to charges of endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated.

Police said the boy complained of ear pain following the accident on North Broadway at North Delaware Avenue in North Massapequa at 5:20 p.m. He and the driver of the other car, who complained of an arm injury, were both transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said. The boy was later released to his father.

Police said Col was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee on North Broadway when she was involved in the crash.

She was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Leandra's Law is named for Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed last October when a van being driven by an intoxicated driver overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

The law, known formally as the Child Passenger Protection Act, makes it an automatic felony on the first offense to drive drunk with a person under the age of 15 in New York State. Gov. David A. Paterson signed it into law last November.