Cops: Neighbor helps nab Westbury burglars

A wary neighbor tipped Third Squad police to a daytime break-in of a Westbury home Wednesday, leading to the arrest of three teens on burglary charges, Nassau County police said.

Police arrested two 17-year-olds -- Luis Moreno-Martinez of 173 New York Ave., New Cassel, and Wesley Andrade of 49 Barrington St., Westbury -- and a 15-year-old boy in the neighborhood at about 1:47 p.m., police said.

Detectives said Andrade and the juvenile broke into a home on Judith Lane after knocking on the front door and getting no answer. As they broke a kitchen window in the rear of the home to gain access, Moreno-Martinez waited outside in his 1999 Honda, police said.

A neighbor saw the two break into the home through a rear window and dialed 911, police said.

Andrade and the juvenile took a jewelry box from an upstairs bedroom, and responding officers saw the three defendants fleeing the scene, two on foot and Moreno-Martinez in his car, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the juvenile and the fleeing Moreno-Martinez were captured almost immediately, and officers then established a perimeter to arrest Andrade a short time later.

Police said the jewelry was recovered.

Moreno-Martinez and Andrade were each charged with burglary and possession of burglar's tools. Andrade was held at the county jail Thursday night pending a $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. Moreno-Martinez was released on $15,000 cash bail..

The juvenile was charged with burglary and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Family Court.