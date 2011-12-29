Cops: Neighbor helps nab Westbury burglars
A wary neighbor tipped Third Squad police to a daytime break-in of a Westbury home Wednesday, leading to the arrest of three teens on burglary charges, Nassau County police said.
Police arrested two 17-year-olds -- Luis Moreno-Martinez of 173 New York Ave., New Cassel, and Wesley Andrade of 49 Barrington St., Westbury -- and a 15-year-old boy in the neighborhood at about 1:47 p.m., police said.
Detectives said Andrade and the juvenile broke into a home on Judith Lane after knocking on the front door and getting no answer. As they broke a kitchen window in the rear of the home to gain access, Moreno-Martinez waited outside in his 1999 Honda, police said.
A neighbor saw the two break into the home through a rear window and dialed 911, police said.
Andrade and the juvenile took a jewelry box from an upstairs bedroom, and responding officers saw the three defendants fleeing the scene, two on foot and Moreno-Martinez in his car, police said.
Police said the juvenile and the fleeing Moreno-Martinez were captured almost immediately, and officers then established a perimeter to arrest Andrade a short time later.
Police said the jewelry was recovered.
Moreno-Martinez and Andrade were each charged with burglary and possession of burglar's tools. Andrade was held at the county jail Thursday night pending a $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. Moreno-Martinez was released on $15,000 cash bail..
The juvenile was charged with burglary and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Family Court.