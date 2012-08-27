Cops: New Cassel man wakes up to burglar

A 42-year-old New Cassel man was awakened early Sunday by a burglar who entered the bedroom of his Dryden Street home and stole an iPhone and cash before escaping through the front door, Nassau police detectives said.

The victim was asleep when the intruder, a 5-foot-6 inch man wearing a white T-shirt, got into the house through a window, Third Squad investigators said in a Monday news release.

They asked anyone with information about the 2:05 a.m. burglary to make an anonymous call to Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.