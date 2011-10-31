Cops: Northern Parkway driver was high

A Brooklyn man faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana possession and resisting arrest after blocking traffic Sunday at an accident scene on the Northern State Parkway in Roslyn Heights, State Police said yesterday.

A trooper responded to a three-car accident on the parkway near Exit 28 at about 9 a.m. and closed the right lane to investigate, according to a report.

A Honda minivan not involved in the accident pulled up in the closed lane, police said. The trooper then told the driver to move because the minivan was obstructing the view of the patrol car's emergency lights, police said.

The driver of the minivan, Godfrey Harrop, 53, pulled to the shoulder, police said.

After the trooper finished his accident investigation he interviewed Harrop, the police report said. The trooper said he detected a strong odor of marijuana and then during a search of the van found several bags of marijuana, according to the report.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said a total of 63 grams of marijuana and an unidentified white powder were collected in the search.

Harrop was charged with DWI drugs, criminal possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. He is scheduled to appear tomorrow at First District Court in Hempstead.