Cops: NYPD officer shoots self while cleaning gun

An off-duty NYPD officer was taken to an area hospital early Tuesday morning after police said he accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his weapon at his home in Levittown.

The identity of the officer was not released.

Nassau County police said the accident occurred at a home on Swan Lane at 4:10 a.m. Police described the injuries only as "non-life-threatening."

Police said the off-duty officer was cleaning his service weapon when it discharged.

Police said the shooting is being considered accidental.