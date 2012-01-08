Cops: One dead in Southern State crash

A vehicle skidded off the Southern State Parkway and hit a tree early Sunday morning, killing one person, state police said.

The crash occurred at 2:06 a.m. as the car, carrying a husband and wife, was traveling westbound on the parkway near Exit 30 in North Massapequa, police said.

The husband was killed, but police Sunday night could not identify him. The wife, whose identity also was not made available, was treated at Nassau University Medical Center for minor injuries and released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other information was available.

With Emily Ngo