Cops: One shooting leads to two arrests
A Hempstead Village man and a Uniondale man were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday after a shooting investigation Friday led police to make two arrests.
Nassau County police said that Jahmani Hamilton, 18, of Hempstead Village, fired a 9-mm handgun at a 16-year-old victim on March 21, at about 5:15 p.m., in Roosevelt. The victim wasn't struck or injured.
The shooter fled on foot, police said. An investigation led to Hamilton, police said, who was found hiding in a residence on Bedell Street in Hempstead, and he was arrested Friday at about 5:50 p.m.
A subsequent investigation revealed that Hamilton had been the victim of a previous shooting, on Jan. 6, 2012, sustaining an upper-torso wound, police said.
Police said an investigation determined that the suspect in the Jan. 6 shooting was Devante Smith, 20, of Uniondale. Police said they arrested Smith about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at his home, where a .22-caliber revolver was found.
Hamilton was charged with first-degree attempted assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Police charged Smith with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.