Cops: Pair arrested in string of Nassau burglaries

Two men were arrested this week, accused of using a fire hydrant cap to smash the glass doors of seven Nassau businesses, opening cash registers and stealing various amounts of cash, police said Wednesday.

Nassau police said Shailendra Chudasama, 35, and George Lebl, 60, worked together in May and early June to burglarize businesses in New Hyde Park, Mineola, Thomaston and Greenvale. Chudasama was arrested Tuesday, and Lebl was arrested Wednesday. Both were already being held at Rikers Island jail in East Elmhurst on other charges.

The men are believed to be homeless, police said.

The pair will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead. Each faces seven counts of third-degree burglary charges, Nassau police said.