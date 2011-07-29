Cops: Pair rob man, demand weekly payments

Two men robbed a Valley Stream man of cash, an iPod and a video game system Monday, then threatened him if he did not make a weekly payment to one of his attackers, Nassau County police said.

Mark Gobetz, 19, of 1616 Broadway in Hewlett, and Jahkim Marson, 18, of 7 Seabury St. in Hempstead, face robbery, burglary and grand larceny charges after taking the items from a 20-year-old man at his Stuart Street home, police said.

Police said the two went to the man's home about 10 a.m. Monday. Gobetz lured the victim into the backyard, where Marson was waiting, police said. Marson told the victim he had a gun and took his car keys.

He then took the man's wallet from his car, a 1998 Oldsmobile. The car contained an unknown amount of money.

The two then went into the man's home and stole the electronics, including an Xbox 360 gaming system, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said before leaving in a black 2000 BMW, Marson told the victim he would have to pay Gobetz $20 a week or they would be back. A police spokeswoman said the demand for payment apparently was just a display of "being a tough guy."

Police arrested Gobetz and Marson at their residences Thursday, according to a news release.

Gobetz and Marson are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.