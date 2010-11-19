Cops: Passenger seriously hurt in crash in Mineola

A 26-year-old Bayside woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge after a car accident in Mineola early Friday in which one of her passengers was seriously injured, police said.

The accident occurred at 2:48 a.m. on Jericho Turnpike, Nassau police said.

A Garden City Park man, 44, was driving a 1997 Chevy van eastbound when it collided with a westbound 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Nicole Godulias, police said.

A 23-year-old female passenger in Godulias' Jetta "suffered internal injuries and is in serious condition at an area hospital," police said in a news release. "Godulias suffered two broken arms and a broken foot."

The unidentified van driver was treated and released from a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Godulias was charged with DWI and issued a desk appearance ticket, police said.