Cops: Pawn shop employee robbed

An Oceanside pawn shop employee was robbed on Sunday morning by two gloved men, including one who was wearing a rubber mask, Nassau police said.

Police said the two men went to the Wall Street Gold and Pawn Shop at 3275 Long Beach Rd. at 11:40 a.m. and encountered the 24-year-old male employee sitting at a desk.

When the victim stood up, the men pushed him to the ground and stole money from his pants pocket before running from the store. The victim received a minor injury to his left knee, but refused medical treatment.

The first suspect was described as stocky, in his mid-30s, 5-foot-10 tall, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and blue latex gloves. The second suspect was described as 6 feet tall and wearing a dark hooded shirt, blue latex gloves and a U.S. president rubber mask. Police said the victim could not identify the president whose likeness was on the mask.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will be kept anonymous.