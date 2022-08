A section of Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square is closed because a pedestrian has been hit, Nassau police said.

Nassau police said an adult male was taken to a hospital but did not provide additional information.

Police said the road was closed in both directions between Ribbon Street and Carolina Avenue.

The pedestrian was struck on Hempstead Turnpike at 6:47 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

With Scott Eidler