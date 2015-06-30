Long IslandNassau

Cops: Police suspect man who robbed Hicksville bank also may have hit Rockville Centre bank

Nassau County police have released surveillance images of a man they said they are seeking in connection with a robbery at a Chase bank branch on North Broadway in Hicksville on Monday, June 29, 2015, at 5:44 p.m. Credit: NCPD

Nassau detectives say they believe the man who robbed a Hicksville bank on Monday may be have been responsible for another robbery two days earlier.

Police said the suspect robbed a Chase bank branch on North Broadway in Hicksville at 5:44 p.m.

After producing a demand note and threatening to use a gun, police said, the suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash -- and fled on foot.

There were five employees in the bank at the time. Police said no one was injured.

The robber was 5 feet, 6 inches tall, in his 20s, wore sunglasses, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap adorned with an NY logo, police said.

Police believe the robber to be the same suspect wanted in a bank robbery that took place Saturday in Rockville Centre.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

