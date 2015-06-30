Cops: Police suspect man who robbed Hicksville bank also may have hit Rockville Centre bank

Nassau detectives say they believe the man who robbed a Hicksville bank on Monday may be have been responsible for another robbery two days earlier.

Police said the suspect robbed a Chase bank branch on North Broadway in Hicksville at 5:44 p.m.

After producing a demand note and threatening to use a gun, police said, the suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash -- and fled on foot.

There were five employees in the bank at the time. Police said no one was injured.

The robber was 5 feet, 6 inches tall, in his 20s, wore sunglasses, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap adorned with an NY logo, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police believe the robber to be the same suspect wanted in a bank robbery that took place Saturday in Rockville Centre.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.