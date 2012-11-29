Cops probe armed robbery of Elmont 7-Eleven

Police are investigating the armed robbery early Thursday of an Elmont convenience store.

A man with a handgun, his face covered with a white bandanna, entered the 7-Eleven at 245 Elmont Rd., at 3:45 a.m. and demanded money from a 38-year-old employee, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The victim complied with an unknown amount of money from the cash register. The subject then took two debit cards and several packs of cigarettes and fled on foot in an unknown direction, Nassau County police said.

The worker was not injured.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the crime to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.