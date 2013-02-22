Cops probe attack, robbery of cabbie in New Cassel

Detectives are investigating the attack and robbery of a cabdriver Thursday night in New Cassel.

The unidentified 37-year-old driver, who works for an unidentified Westbury-based company, responded at 7:50 p.m. to pick up a fare on Brooklyn Avenue, Nassau County police said.

Three males got into the cab while a fourth male waited outside, police said.

"One subject grabbed the victim around the neck from behind while the subject outside the cab opened the door and struck the victim about the face," police said in a Friday news release.

A suspect seated in the front seat removed money from the visor and the victim's pocket, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The suspects, all wearing black, fled on foot, heading north on Brooklyn Avenue.

There were no injuries reported.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the robbery to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.