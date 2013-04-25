Cops probe forcible touching incident in Valley Stream

Nassau police detectives are investigating a forcible touching incident Wednesday evening on a Valley Stream street corner.

A 27-year-old woman was standing at the corner of Fletcher Avenue and Morgan Street at 5 p.m. when an unknown male approached her and "pulled the victim close to him and grabbed her buttocks," Nassau County police said in a Thursday news release.

"The victim struggled with him and was able to break free," police said in the release. She was not hurt.

The suspect ran off heading south on Fletcher. He was described as about 20 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds and with short black hair. He work a black jacket with "American Bold" on it, blue jeans and Timberland work boots, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about the crime to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.