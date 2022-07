Police are investigating a burglary early Thursday of a Hicksville pharmacy in which "assorted prescription pills" were taken, Nassau County police said.

Using a cinder block, an unknown subject broke the glass on the front door of Smith Pharmacy, 53 N. Broadway, at 5:42 a.m. and took "an undetermined amount of pharmaceuticals," police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 800-244-TIPS.