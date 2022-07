Nassau County police are investigating a tire-slashing spree in New Cassel that occurred from 9:30 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, police said.

Thirty-one vehicles parked on Tennyson Avenue, School Street, Bryant Street and Lowell Street had their tires slashed, police said.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.