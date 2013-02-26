Cops probe reports of students approached by man in van

Nassau County's Seventh Precinct is investigating two separate reports of students being approached by a man driving a white van, police said Tuesday.

Both incidents were Thursday, in the Massapequa School District and the Seaford School District, police said.

At about 6:50 a.m., at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Barberry Court, three 9th-grade girls from Massapequa High School's Ames campus got off a bus when a man driving a white work van with tinted windows shouted something at them.

In an email to parents, Massapequa Superintendent Charles Sulc said that the van started to drive toward the girls, who ran off. The van then drove away, turning on East Shore Drive, police and school officials said.

The district then reported the incident to police, police and school officials said.

Later that day, at about 3:45 p.m., a man in a white work van with tinted windows approached a Seaford middle school student at Maple and Ladonia streets, police said.

The student ran off and one of her parents reported the incident to police, a police spokeswoman said.

A call to the Seaford district was not immediately returned.

Another female student from the Massapequa district was approached by a bald man driving a gray four-door sedan between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday on Clark Boulevard in Massapequa Park, police said.

The car drove past the student twice before making a U-turn and pulling over to the curb, police said.

The man started at the student, who ran safely home, police said.

Police said they also are investigating Monday's report.