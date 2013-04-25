Cops probe robbery of girl, 14, in Elmont

Nassau police detectives are investigating the Wednesday night street robbery of a 14-year-old girl in Elmont.

The victim was walking at 7:40 p.m. on Elmont Road near 116th Road "when an unknown silver or gray vehicle pulled over" and a male "exited from the passenger side," Nassau County police said in a news release.

"The subject approached the victim, removed headphones she was wearing and reached into her front pocket," and took an unknown amount of money, police said.

The suspect got back into the car, which "fled the scene westbound on 116th Road," police said.

The victim was not injured.

Police urge anyone with information to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.