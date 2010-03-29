Cops probe robbery of pedestrian, 70, in Freeport

A 70-year-old man walking along Babylon Turnpike in Freeport was robbed early Sunday by a gunman who exited a red two-door car and demanded cash, police said.

Nassau County police said the robbery took place at 4 a.m. near Seaman Court.

It was then, police said, that the gunman, described as being about 5-foot-5, got out of a red two-door car and approached the 70-year-old victim - flashing a handgun and demanding cash and his cell phone.

Police said the robber then fled in the car northbound on Babylon Turnpike. No one was injured, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All call will remain confidential, police said.