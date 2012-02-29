Cops probe swastika at dentist's office

Nassau County police said Wednesday they are investigating as a hate crime an incident in which someone drew a swastika on the retaining wall of a Plainview dentist office.

Police said someone drew the swastika in black marker on the retaining wall of an office on Old Country Road some time between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the dentist.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.