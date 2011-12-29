Cops probe West Hempstead armed robbery

One of the gunmen wore a Rangers hockey sweatshirt, the other a ski mask, police said.

Now, Nassau County police are searching for two gunmen they said robbed two men in a West Hempstead parking lot late Wednesday.

Police said the robbery took place in a lot on Hempstead Turnpike at 10:52 p.m.

The victims, two 26-year-old men, were not injured.

Police said the men were in the lot when the two robbers approached, displaying handguns. One of the robbers wore a hooded Rangers sweatshirt, the other a ski mask.

Police said the robber in the sweatshirt stole a cell phone, keys and a gold chain from one victim. The other robber stole a wallet and a gold chain from the other victim, police said.

The two robbers then fled in a silver four-door sedan westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.