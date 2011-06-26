Cops: Quartet try to rob off-duty officer

Four would-be robbers picked the wrong victim Sunday when they tried to hold up an off-duty NYPD officer in Carle Place, police said.

Michael Tursi, 19, of Westbury, Al Ramclam, 21, of Mineola, and Kevyn Bustamante and Christian Anglarill, both 19, of Carle Place, were arrested after police said they tried to rob the officer as he was bicycling home from the Carle Place Long Island Rail Road station at 12:30 a.m.

The group confronted the 30-year-old officer by walking in front of his bike, forcing him to stop and then surrounding him, Nassau County police said. The suspects then tried to pull off the officer's backpack.

In response, the officer drew his service weapon and ordered the robbers to the ground, police said. The suspects instead ran away. The officer, who was not hurt in the attack, then called 911.

Bustamante was arrested a short time later at Westbury Avenue and Stonehenge Lane, police said. Tursi, Anglarill and Ramclam were later arrested at their homes. All four were charged with second-degree and third-degree attempted robbery.They were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.